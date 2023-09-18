Figliuzzi: Mark Meadows’ Defense ‘Laughable’ — You ‘Can’t Out-Lawyer Crime’

MSNBC contributor Frank Figliuzzi said Monday on “Deadline” that former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows’ defense in the Georgia RICO case was “laughable.”

Anchor Nicolle Wallace said, “I think, Frank, what’s interesting about the Meadows’ conversation it’s always shielded in the mystique that he has a real lawyer he’s going to be fine. I think maybe we overplayed that hand, and he may be in, I know it’s not a legal term, deep do-do.”

Figliuzzi said, “He does have a respected lawyer. The lesson is you can’t out-lawyer crime. I mean, it’s — you know, trying to say you’re acting in your official capacity, for example, when you’re committing crimes that have to do with the campaign is laughable. He’s got the best argument more than anyone, I think, on this attempt to go to federal court, but it’s not going to win. It would be a shocker to win.”

He continued, “I kind of empathize with his attorney. This is the card that we were dealt. For all we know, his lawyer might be counseling Mark Meadows to cooperate, and Mark, as we said earlier, is thinking, ‘I’m in this. I’m going to go against the organized crime group, how do I survive? Should I hang in for a pardon?'”

Figliuzzi added, “I think time is on the side of Jack Smith in that over time, it’s been my experience, as prison becomes more and more a possibility, particularly in the state of Georgia, not pleasant, been there, done that, in terms of my work there in the FBI. Yeah, he might go, ‘I’m not going down for this guy.’ It’s a tough long road for Mark Meadows.”

