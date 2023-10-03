DeSantis: ‘I Was One of the Guys That Opposed McCarthy Before It Was Cool’

Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL), a 2024 presidential candidate, said Tuesday on FNC’s “Your World” that he has “opposed” Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s (R-CA) leadership for a long time.

DeSantis said, “You know, I was one of the guys that opposed McCarthy before it was cool. Now you’re in a situation that they haven’t produced results, and that’s just the reality. At the same time, though, I look at guys like Chip Roy, Tom Massie, Jim Jordan, and they’re basically saying there’s not a plan to go forward with whatever Matt Gaetz is doing.”

Anchor Neil Cavuto said, “You mentioned Matt Gaetz. He was the one who initiated this process.”

He asked, “What do you think of him and this move?”

DeSantis said, “Well, look, when I see the Republican congressman pointing out that there’s a lot of fundraising going on around that, you know, that makes me uncomfortable. I think when you’re doing things, you need to be doing it because it’s the right thing to do. It shouldn’t be done with an eye towards trying to generate lists or trying to generate fundraising. So, that is not the way I would operate. When we operate, we do what we think is right and let the chips fall where they may. You know, sometimes when you do the right thing, do get more support, and that’s just the nature of it.”

