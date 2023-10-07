Maher: Biden Has Bad Approval Ratings Because of Homelessness, Theft

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated that President Joe Biden’s approval ratings are low “Because it just doesn’t feel good when you see tents everywhere on the street. It just doesn’t feel like the country’s right. It just doesn’t feel good when I’ve got to get a sales associate to unlock the hair scrunchies.”

Maher began by lamenting that we can’t seem to find a “middle ground between what a lot of these liberal cities are doing, which is…they say, it’s not a violent crime. Yeah, it’s not if you don’t try to stop it.” And 2024 GOP presidential candidate former President Donald Trump talking about shooting shoplifters.

ABC News Contributor and The Dispatch Editor Sarah Isgur stated that the left-wing belief Maher described is “a luxury belief” held by people who “aren’t actually affected by crime.” And that these beliefs are a fake form of compassion, and “It’s not compassionate…to be paying drug cartels billions of dollars that are going to drug cartels to move people, to smuggle humans over the border. … It’s not compassionate to say, well, like, I’m fine with the homeless people in tents shooting up fentanyl. In fact, I’ll give them a clean syringe. It’s not compassionate to tell someone that they should die on the sidewalk.”

Maher responded, “I agree. And it’s also just psychologically demoralizing these things, like if you’re in a store and you can’t shop freely. Biden’s always saying, why don’t people like me more? And then they cite numbers. Because it just doesn’t feel good when you see tents everywhere on the street. It just doesn’t feel like the country’s right. It just doesn’t feel good when I’ve got to get a sales associate to unlock the hair scrunchies.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett