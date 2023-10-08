Blinken: We Have Reports Several Americans Killed During Terror Attack in Israel

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that they have reports several Americans were killed during Hamas’ terror attack against Israel on Saturday, which resulted in hundreds of deaths.

Anchor Dana Bash said, “I want to ask about any Americans in Israel. Is there any indication that Americans were killed or kidnapped by terrorists?”

Blinken said, “Yes. We have reports that several Americans were killed. We’re working overtime to verify that. At the same time, there are reports of missing Americans, and, there again, we’re working to verify those reports.”

Bash said, “It does seem like this very coordinated attack came out of nowhere. I want our viewers to listen to what the U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said just nine days ago.”

During an interview with The Atlantic, Sullivan said, “The Middle East region is quieter today than it has been in two decades. Now challenges remain, Iran’s nuclear weapons program, tensions between Israelis and Palestinians but the amount of time that I have to spend on crisis and conflict in the Middle East compared today to my predecessors going back to 9/11 is significantly reduced.”

Blinken said, “What Jake Sullivan said is right.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN