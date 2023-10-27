Harris: Concerns About the Biden Administration’s Low Approval Ratings Are Just ‘Parlor Games’

Vice President Kamala Harris said in a preview clip from CBS’s “60 Minutes” that concerns over the Biden administration’s low approval rating are “parlor games.”

The full interview will air Sunday.

Reporter Bill Whitaker asked, “How often do you meet with him?”

Harris said, “Multiple times a day.”

Whitaker asked, “Do you consider yourself partners?”

Harris said, “Absolutely.”

Whitaker said, “On concerns among Democrats about whether the Biden-Harris ticket can win reelection.”

He added, “That is a concern and a legitimate concern.”

Harris said, “Our democracy is on the line, Bill. And I, frankly, in my head, do not have time for parlor games.”

