MSNBC’s Reid: Speaker Johnson Is a ‘Christian Nationalist and Anti-Abortion Zealot’

MSNBC anchor Joy Reid said Wednesday on “The ReidOut” that House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) was a “Christian nationalist and anti-abortion zealot.”

Reid said., “Abortion rights advocates have an unbroken winning streak with ballot measures since Roe v. Wade was overturned last year. Now, advocates are racing to put the issue of abortion directly to voters in more states with efforts in at least nine states to put abortion rights measures on the ballot in 2024. It couldn’t come at a more critical time, especially now that Christian nationalist and anti-abortion zealot Mike Johnson is Speaker of the House. We’re learning more about his extreme views as yet another batch of old interviews resurfaced, like this radio interview last year a month before Roe was overturned.”

Reid added, “In another interview on the day Roe was overturned Johnson was asked about Clarence Thomas’ concurrence. Thomas suggested the court should reconsider other decisions, like Griswold, Lawrence and Obergefell. Also known as insuring access to contraception, the freedom to be in same sex relationships and legalized same sex marriage.”

