Rahm Emanuel: Israel Hostage Deal a ‘Bad Day’ for Putin

Former Chicago Mayor and U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel said Friday on WTTW’s “Chicago Tonight” that the Israel-Hamas hostage deal was a bad day for Russian President Vladimir Putin because he wanted to spread terrorism.

Emanuel said, “I do believe there’s a possibility at the end to this to find a place for statehood. I do it out of two interests: statehood for the Palestinian people. One because it is the right thing to do and two because it’s good for Israel’s security. Everything I just told you, there’s no different a lot of members of Israeli security believe. So do I think it’s possible it takes leadership, which is exactly President Biden showing, that America is at a central country that could bring leadership? Given that you had the hostage deal, that was a bad day for Russia. That agreement getting hostages out.”

He continued, “I used to think this was two wars into theaters that became one war in two theaters. I don’t but I do think what Putin is trying to do is trying to ensure that the Untied States and the rules-based system and those who don’t want that lose, number one.”

Emanuel added, “Number 2, 30 years ago you used to have terrorism. Then it morphed into state-sponsored terrorism. Now you have states acting as terrorist organizations. care of the mindset of a terrorist has taken and that’s exactly what Putin is doing in Ukraine. And that is what he wants continued in the Middle East.”

