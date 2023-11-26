GOP Rep. Gallagher: Satanic Christmas Tree Like ‘Waving a Hamas Flag Inside of a Synagogue’

Representative Mike Gallagher (R-WI) said on this week’s broadcast of FNC’s “Sunday Morning Futures” that the National Railroad Museum’s Festival of Trees allowing the Satanic Temple of Wisconsin to have a decorated tree in their event is like “waving a Hamas flag inside of a synagogue.”

Guest host Sean Duffy said, “What’s happening in Green Bay, Wisconsin?”

Gallagher said, “The museum’s response has been insufficient. When parents and concerned citizens have contacted the railroad museum, they say, well, this is an educational opportunity for kids, which is completely ridiculous.”

He continued, “I think it’s impossible to overstate how offensive it is to Christians. It would be quite, in the literal sense, the same thing as waving the Hamas flag inside of a synagogue. I mean, it’s absolutely crazy that we would allow this to happen.”

Gallagher added, “What’s happening is we’re just trying to defend basic traditions, or defend our children in the midst of these basic traditions, from the encroachment of woke ideology or offensive, upside down cultural propaganda. And so, the whole thing is a shame. I thought that Northeast Wisconsin was at least immune to something that you might see in New York or California, but we need to be vigilant as parents.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN