Christie: I Would Not Sign National 6-Week Abortion Ban

Former Gov. Chris Christie (R-NJ), a candidate for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, said Tuesday on CNN’s “This Morning” that as president, he would not sign a law enacting a national six-week abortion ban.

Christie said, “I would not sign a six-week national abortion ban. And the reason I wouldn’t is because we fought for 50 years and we had this conversation a little bit before. We fought for 50 years to put this in the hands of the people, to say the federal government, in that case, the Supreme Court had taken it out of the hands of the people and given them no voice.”

He continued, “Now people have a voice. So we’ve seen it. You mentioned Virginia, Michigan, Ohio, Kansas. And one thing I know for sure is there is no consensus around a six-week abortion ban nationally.”

Christie added, “My view is this, I want the people, not the politicians, to make this decision. So let people vote in the states. We see a great exercise in democracy going on all across this country. This is one of the most emotional issues. I am pro-life. that’s my personal belief and I believe strongly in it. Here is the bottom line. people should be able to make this choice. It’s too emotional to put this in the hands of politicians.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN