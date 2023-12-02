Maher to Newsom: No One Cares How Many Patents CA Has, We Have Tents Two Blocks from Our Studio 

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated that during his debate earlier in the week with 2024 Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) raised statistics like what share of patents in the United States come out of California or how many Nobel Prize winners come out of the state that are irrelevant to regular people when there are tents on the sidewalk “two blocks” from the studio where the show is filmed.

After Democratic strategist James Carville mentioned how many patents have come out of California, Maher countered, “I thought you were the great political strategist, what the f*ck does that matter to the working guy, how many patents come out?”

Carville responded, “How many working-class people do you think are watching this show? But it doesn’t matter, we’re talking about the argument that I’m in the middle of some hellhole. Well, I don’t feel it.”

“Rubin Report” host Dave Rubin then responded, “Yeah, because we’re in a studio with security, if you go outside.” Carville responded that he does go outside.

Maher then said, “There [are] tents two blocks from here, absolutely, on the sidewalk, we get it. I’m just saying that I thought this was Newsom’s problem last night, he kept saying things that the average person was like, what do I care how many patents you have, or how many Nobel Prizes you have?”

Rubin then told Maher he could save a lot of money by moving to Florida. Maher responded, “I understand that, and I’m still not doing it. For one thing, you have flying cockroaches. It’s not going to happen.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett