Chicago Alderman: Democrats, Which Are ‘My Party,’ Are Harming Their Own Base

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” Chicago Alderman Raymond Lopez stated that “the Democratic Party vocalizes all kinds of things and then does not deliver. It actually does quite the opposite and continues to harm its own voting base while still saying that they are caring about their issues and worrying about their families and basically being hypocritical to all those values that we espouse on a daily basis.” And anger towards the party is getting worse with the increasing migrant crisis in the city.

Lopez said, “The anger and animosity that’s been brewing on the streets of Chicago runs deep. And we’ve seen that grow exponentially worse with the ever-growing migrant crisis as we’ve seen 23,000 individuals bussed to the city of Chicago, when you see the black community — which should be the core of the Democratic Party — feel as though they’ve been abandoned…that they are no longer feeling the love from Uncle Joe. And they are going to use the world stage when it is here in their backyard to let their anger be known, to let people see that they do not have the full faith and confidence of the Democratic Party, my party, that they gave their unconditional love to anymore.”

He added that “what we hear so often is that people understand what the differences are between the Democratic and Republican Party. And people don’t make any excuses for what they will expect out of the Republican Party. They know what [the] party’s views are on immigration, on lgbt, on minority inclusion, things of that nature. They have a pretty good idea where [the] stances are and how they differentiate from the Democratic Party. But I think what they’re worried about is that the Democratic Party vocalizes all kinds of things and then does not deliver. It actually does quite the opposite and continues to harm its own voting base while still saying that they are caring about their issues and worrying about their families and basically being hypocritical to all those values that we espouse on a daily basis.”

