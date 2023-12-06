Pelosi: ‘Our Democracy, Our Flag, Our Constitution’ Is At Stake if Trump Wins

Representative Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “The Last Word” that if former President Donald Trump wins the election in 2024, “our democracy, our flag, our Constitution, the future of our children” is at stake.

Anchor Lawrence O’Donnell said, “What are the stakes for the world when they hear Donald Trump say he would be a dictator on day one, if he is elected president again, and what do dictators like Vladimir Putin here in that statement?”

Pelosi said, “They hear a comrade in arms, but the fact is, he is not going to win. Nothing less is at stake in this election then our democracy, and that democracy means your freedom to have access to health insurance, your own decision-making about your family’s size and timing and the rest, your freedom to have education, read of books that aren’t banned, your ability to be who you want to be in this country. So democracy is a value, a principle, but it is also translating into your kitchen table about the freedom that you have to make your choices about how your family goes forward.”

She continued, “As far as dictators and other countries, they recognize what they see in the former president. They see somebody who shares their concern, their distain for the press. The press is the guardian of our democracy, on the First Amendment, freedom of the press tells the story of what is going on, accountability, transparency, and governance in our society. They want to suppress the press, want to characterize it in a negative way.”

Pelosi added, “He is trying to crawl back into the White House, but we cannot let that happen. I say that with all due respect in the world for the people who may have voted for the former president but they have to make a decision, think about our democracy, our flag, our Constitution, the future of our children in a democratic state that is a model to the world.”

