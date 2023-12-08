Comer: DOJ Indicted Hunter to Protect Joe Biden

House Oversight Committee Chair Rep. James Comer (R-KY) said Friday on CNN’s “The Lead” that he believed Hunter Biden was indicted by federal prosecutor David Weiss on nine federal tax counts on Thursday to protect his father President Joe Biden.

Comer said, “What he got charged with, with that indictment last night, that had nothing to do with all of the so-called loans that the Bidens have taken. We’ve identified, it appears, with the president’s son and brother, over $14 million in loans where it doesn’t look like they made any payments on, principal or interest. And what point do those loans, if you’re not going to pay ’em back, become income?

Comer added, “So, we think this is just the tip of the iceberg. We think there’s many more crimes. and my concern is that Weiss may have indicted Hunter Biden to protect him from having to be deposed in the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday.”

Anchor Jake Tapper said, “Ah, yes, yes. He indicted him to protect him. Yess the classic rubric. He indicted him to protect him. I got it.”

Comer said, “Well, look, this whole thing Jake, you know, this whole thing’s been about a coverup. You know you’ve got two serious—

Tapper said, “That’s why he indicted him, to protect him? To cover it up?”

Comer said, “Look, you indict him on the least little thing, the gun charge and not paying taxes.”

Tapper said, “He’s facing like 17 additional years in prison. These are felonies.”

Comer said, “Yeah, but look at what he’s done. Anybody else in America would already be in prison. He may owe $7 or $8 million if the loans are fraudulent, a loan means you’ll pay it back. Look, at the end of the day, this money is coming from bad people around the world. Why are they paying Hunter Biden? We believe that it’s because they want a direct access to Joe Biden. I don’t think that any American would want a president that’s compromised to our biggest enemy in the world, China.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN