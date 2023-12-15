Sununu: Nikki Haley Is Going to Be the GOP Nominee

Governor Chris Sununu (R-NH) said Friday on Fox News Channel’s “Your World” that former Gov. Nikki Haley (R-SC) is going to be the Republican Party’s 2024 presidential nominee

Sununu said, “It’s the connection she has with voters. When she’s in New Hampshire, and she’s doing the town halls and all that, she’s not just telling you where she is. She does that. But she’s allowing folks to ask questions. She’s earning trust. And that’s why her numbers were soaring before I even got involved because folks are galvanizing around that. And then you have the international experience, which none of them have. What she did on the U.N., understanding that these international issues are more important today than ever before, and having that type of expertise. And frankly, it’s a little bit of the ‘live free or die’ thing, right? We want someone who truly believes in not big government solutions, and there’s a little bit of that with the other two.”

He added, “We’re 110 percent behind Nikki. I think she’s going to be the nominee. I think New Hampshire is going to be the reset point. Most of the country right now is saying, well, we think Trump is probably going to be the guy, so we’ll just vote for him. They think it’s a fait accompli. It’s not. And as soon as they know that, I think people are going to say hey, wait, we have a binary choice.”

