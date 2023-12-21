MSNBC’s Reid: Gaza Is Like Rwanda, Darfur, But This Time ‘Misery’ Is Funded by U.S.

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The ReidOut,” host Joy Reid stated that even though Hamas has refused to release any more of the hostages it took during the October 7 terrorist attack on Israel despite Israel offering another pause in fighting in exchange for the release of hostages like the one that existed until Hamas broke it by attacking Israel, the situation in Gaza is like Darfur and Rwanda, “But in this case, unlike in those cases, this feels like this is us doing it. The human misery is being funded by United States taxpayers.”

Reid began the segment by noting that Israel has floated another humanitarian pause, but Hamas has refused to release any more hostages.

Later on, she remarked, “I think of Darfur, I think of Rwanda, I think of previous cases in which the United States sort of watched, seemingly helplessly, as people died by the hundreds of thousands — and Congo, [the] Democratic Republic of [the] Congo. But in this case, unlike in those cases, this feels like this is us doing it. The human misery is being funded by United States taxpayers. Yet, it doesn’t seem that U.S. public opinion has any impact.”

