Dem Rep. Meeks: Houthis Are Still Attacking, But Biden’s ‘Expertise’ ‘Will Win’

On Thursday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” House Foreign Affairs Committee Ranking Member Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-NY) stated that the Houthis are continuing to try to attack ships, but he agrees with President Joe Biden’s approach to the Houthis and his “expertise” on the issue “will win the day.”

Meeks said, “[T]he Pakistan incident of launching over in Iran seems to be a different border issue with separatists that [were] there. And that was, I think, something that we have concerns about, but I don’t think that is the same thing as [what’s] taking place in Gaza and Israel, so it’s not an escalation of that part of the Middle East. It’s a separate part, something that we’ve got to keep our eyes and our watch on. I’m concerned, but agree with what the President has done when you see the Houthis continue to try to attack and — in the Red Sea and stop our commercial ships, etc., which will [affect] the world’s economy, and that’s why we’re working collectively with all of our allies to do that. So, yes…there [are] concerns there, but, again, I think that the experience and the expertise of President Biden keeping and working with our allies in a collective way is winning — will win the day.”

