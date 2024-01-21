Chuck Todd: Nikki Haley Is ‘Not Campaigning to Win’

NBC News chief political analyst Chuck Todd said Sunday on “Meet the Press” that Republican presidential candidate former Gov. Nikki Haley (R-SC) was “not campaigning to win.”

Anchor Kristen Welker said, “Welcome back. For more on what to watch here in the final 48 hours and on Tuesday night, I am joined by my colleague.”

Todd said, “Governor Haley made the decision to cancel any debates only if Donald Trump showed up. And I understand the rational at the moment that she made that decision, but she really took away potential opportunities for her to make a last-minute case to these undeclared voters. Look, this is the last best chance she has to create the conditions that maybe Trump is vulnerable.”

He added, “He’s got to lose somewhere. This was the best possible place you can knock him down and so to not have these debates even if they were just with DeSantis, to miss out on these opportunities. I am shocked she is not trying to do every show that is available to her. She’s not campaigning to win. She seems to be campaigning to protect something and I don’t know what that is right now.”

