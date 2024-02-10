CNN’s Cooper: Behavior of Reporters at Biden Presser ‘Wasn’t a Pretty Picture’

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “AC360,” host Anderson Cooper stated that the behavior of the reporters at President Joe Biden’s press conference “wasn’t a pretty picture” and that “I wouldn’t have wanted to have been one of them in that split screen at that moment.”

Cooper said, “Audie Cornish said something last night that I thought was really interesting, which was — and her take was somewhat different, which was that in the way people consume information increasingly now, particularly younger people, it’s all in little bites and soundbites on social media and stuff. And that the split screen of reporters trying to yap over each other to get their most important question in. With the split screen of that and President Biden just looking at them, they didn’t — the reporters, frankly, didn’t — it wasn’t a pretty picture from what — on what the reporters were doing. They — I appreciate what my colleagues do, but I wouldn’t have wanted to have been one of them in that split screen at that moment. And she was raising the point that, maybe the way — and also even the President’s comments on Gaza might resonate with people who want to hear that side, more so than we think, because we’re kind of thinking — we’re parsing every word.”

