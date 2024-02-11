Mike Lee Calls for McConnell Ouster — ‘Republican Senators Are Not Part of Some Feudal System’

On this week’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) made his case for Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to step down from his leadership post.

“Why do you want Mitch McConnell to step down?” host Maria Bartiromo asked.

“Look, Republican senators are not part of some feudal system,” Lee replied. “We each are represented to — we’re each representing our own states. And in occasion after occasion, bill after bill, we have seen Senate Republican leadership joining ranks with all or most Democrats, sharply dividing Republicans, actively alienating most Republican voters and taking a different position than most Republican senators in order to enact Democratic priorities and things that unite the Senate Democratic conference.”

“This is nothing personal against any individual in leadership,” he continued. “And yet we do have to deal with this issue because this is how we alienate our voters. This is how we lose elections that should be won. We have got a real opportunity, Maria, for Republicans to take the majority this November. But if we keep doing things through our leadership that end up enacting priorities for the Democrats, we’re going to have brand confusion. And the voters who we need to show up to vote for Republican candidates in Senate races all over the country are going to be less likely to do that if they can’t tell which team is responsible for what policy.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor