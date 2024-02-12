Alyssa Farah Griffin: Trump Is ‘Literally Saying He Would Want World War III to Happen’

Alyssa Farah Griffin told her co-host Monday on ABC’s “The View” that former President Donald Trump’s comments on NATO mean “he would want World War III to happen.”

At a rally, Trump said, “One of the presidents of a big country stood up and said, sir, if we don’t pay and we’re attacked by Russia, will you protect us? I said you didn’t pay, you’re delinquent? He said yes. Say that happened, no, I would not protect you. In fact, I would encourage them to do whatever the hell they want. You have to pay. You have to pay your bills.”

Farah Griffin said, “Donald Trump said that if he were president again he would green light Russia invading NATO. He is literally saying he would want World War III to happen.”

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg said, “This is not new with him.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “That’s why the Republicans who care about this country and want to save this country from fascism and a dictator need to vote for Biden. That needs to happen. I trust that good people will.”

Goldberg said, “We’re not pointing out one thing and leaving out another. It’s crap no matter how you look at it. That man is full of crap no matter how you look at it.”

