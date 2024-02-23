ABC’s Hostin: Alabama IVF Ruling About Republicans Wanting ‘More American White Children’

ABC legal analyst Sunny Hostin told her co-hosts Friday on “The View” that the Alabama Supreme Court’s ruling embryos are children was an attempt to increase the birth rate of white children.

Hostin said, “I actually think they do want you to have more children, and they’re just not saying the quiet part out loud.”

Anchor Joy Behar said, “Which is?”

Hostin said, “Which is, multicultural Americans are going to become the majority population by 2050. By 2050 the Hispanic Americans are expected to have the most population growth an increase of 6%, while the white population is expected to decrease by about 11%. At this time the birth rate for white Americans has been falling since the great recession, and it’s dropped almost 23% between 2007 and 2022.”

Behar asked, “Wouldn’t white women be getting the IVF?”

Hostin said, “Well, that’s why they want IVF, but they can’t say, yes, they’re — they’re coming out sort of against it and not being able to explain why. They want to have more American white children born because the birth rate has gone down.”

She added, “It’s race and about the queer community, because who uses IVF? The LGBTQ community also uses IVF and surrogacy, and they don’t want that.”

