Ocasio-Cortez: ‘Donald Trump Would Sell this Country for $1’

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said Friday on MSNBC’s “Alex Wagner Tonight” that former President Donald Trump “would sell this country for $1.”

Ocasio-Cortez said, “For me, it’s not even as a Democrat, but it’s as an American. are we really going to see what happened on January 6, and not have serious consequence for it? If we do not issue, if there is not a clear proceeding that is swift, this is not just about an individual case, this is about the message that this stands for our democracy. And if there is not clarity on how unacceptable and how clear the crimes were that happened on January 6, and leading up to January 6, then we a creating an open question about whether this is acceptable or not. And that cuts to the core, not just of our Justice System, but to our democracy.”

She added, “We are hurtling towards an election where you have a Donald Trump who is more desperate than he has ever been, particularly with this financial ruling. More financially desperate than he’s ever been. He was hoarding classified documents about u.s. national security secrets in Mar-a-Lago and we don’t know the full extent. But what I believe is that Donald Trump would sell this country for $1 if he thinks that it would benefit himself. And when you have a settlement of over $400 million, we need to be really serious about the stakes of what’s happening here.”

