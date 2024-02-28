Schweizer: Hunter Biden’s Claims Are ‘Laughable’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Kudlow,” Government Accountability Institute president and Breitbart News senior contributor Peter Schweizer discussed his new book Blood Money: Why the Powerful Turn a Blind Eye While China Kills Americans and stated that Hunter Biden’s claims during his testimony before Congress are “laughable.”

Guest host David Asman said, “Democrats said he debunked every email and text. What about one simple question? I don’t think they ever bothered to answer, either Hunter or James, which is why were foreign government-related companies will be to give you millions of dollars. What did you do for those companies, right?”

Schweizer said, “No, you’re right, David. And by the way, they kept sending money. They would send five million here. They would send another million there. What Hunter Biden wants you to believe they got nothing in return, but they kept sending money. That is laughable. There is no legitimate business purpose he provided for this. There was no product. They brought no capital to the table. So it is really a farce.”

He added, “You see money dispersed to Hunter Biden involving a Chinese deal, for example, and then the money gets passed around to the family. The family members are not performing any services for these Chinese companies. It is absurd to suggest otherwise. Look, the bottom line we have got to remember, I think Republicans have to be reminded of this: America’s bribery laws are very, very clear. It does not matter if Joe Biden got a dime. If your family gets paid and you perform policy actions in return for those funds, it is bribery every bit as much as if you get the money yourself. That’s the key thing here. So it doesn’t matter if Joe Biden got money.”

