Carville: Trump Is ‘Very Weak’ Democrats Have a Huge Advantage

Political commentator James Carville said Thursday on MSNBC’s “The Beat” that former President Donald Trump would be “very weak” in a general election.

Anchor Ari Melber said,. “We have Michigan on Tuesday, Trump won there and a lot of primary voters didn’t choose him.”

He added, “These are certainly victories and they’re certain mathematically on the road to clinching the nomination if they continue, but I wonder, James, does he have any concern if the third active primary voters aren’t sold on Trump right now?”

Carville said, “How could you not have concern? Eugene McCarthy got 38% or something like that in New Hampshire and Lyndon Johnson had to leave. Of course he is very weak. That’s something people have to understand, his primary numbers are weak and his fund-raising numbers are even weaker. The Democrats have such an advantage right now and they don’t appreciate it.”

He added, “They all are in angst about the Supreme Court which I could have told them that was what they were going to do. We’re in a very commanding position in terms of fund raising and also in terms of dissatisfaction with Trump among a significant part of the Republican Party. 30% is, I don’t know, that ain’t chopped liver. That’s a lot of votes and your own party and what they’re not getting.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN