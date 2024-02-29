Fmr. Biden Border Patrol Chief: ‘I Never Once Met’ with Biden or Harris in Nearly 2 Years

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Your World,” former Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz stated that he “never once met” with either President Joe Biden or Vice President Kamala Harris during his tenure running the agency from August 2021 to the end of June 2023 and “it’s long overdue that they sit down and roll up their sleeves and start coming up with some solutions.”

Ortiz said, “Well, certainly, I think it’s important that the President meet with Border Patrol officials to find out exactly what needs to be done to remedy the crisis that’s ongoing. And it’s not just in South Texas or West Texas. It’s happening in Tucson, San Diego, El Paso. Those are the three busiest areas along the southwest border right now. And the only way you’re going to actually hear firsthand is by talking to those Border Patrol officials, by meeting with the chief of the Border Patrol. I’ve made it perfectly clear, when I was the Chief, I never once met with the President or the Vice President. And I think it’s long overdue that they sit down and roll up their sleeves and start coming up with some solutions.”

