Nikki Haley: I’m No Longer Bound by Pledge to Support Trump — RNC Is ‘Not the Same’

Republican presidential candidate former Gov. Nikki Haley (R-SC) said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that she might not endorse former President Donald Trump even though she signed a Republican National Committee (RNC) pledge to do so.

Anchor Kristen Welker asked, “Have you moved to a place where you’re no longer planning to endorse him?”

Haley said, “Well, I think, first of all, if you talk about an endorsement, you’re talking about a loss. I don’t think like that. When you’re in a race, you don’t think about losing. You think about continuing to go forward. What I can tell you is, I don’t think Donald Trump or Joe Biden should be president. I don’t think we need two candidates in their 80s.”

Welker said, “Let me try it this way. You did sign a pledge, an RNC pledge, to support the eventual nominee. Do you still feel bound by that pledge?”

Haley said, “I have always said that I have serious concerns about Donald Trump.”

She continued, “The RNC pledge, I mean, at the time of the debate, we had to take it to where would you support the nominee, in order to get on that debate stage, you said yes. The RNC is now not the same RNC. Now it’s Trump’s daughter-in-law.”

Welker asked, “So you’re no longer bound by that pledge?”

Haley said, “No, I think I’ll make what decision I want to make, but that’s not something I’m thinking about.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN