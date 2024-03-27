MSNBC Reid: GOP Is Anti-DEI Because They ‘Can’t Stand Black People’

MSNBC host Joy Reid said Wednesday on her show “The ReidOut” that Republicans are against Diversity, Equity and Inclusion programs because they “can’t stand black people.”

Discussing the Baltimore bridge collapse, Reid said, “The most idiotic and racist theories had to do with their newest bogeyman, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion DEI. A Republican congressional candidate in Florida tweeted that, ‘DEI did this.’ And a right wing blue check account that’s been boosted by Elon Musk in the past just blew straight past the dog whistling tweeting to its 267,000 followers, ‘Baltimore’s DEI mayor commenting on the collapsed Francis Scott Key bridge, it’s going to get so, so much worse. Prepare accordingly.’ The post included a clip of Baltimore’s black mayor, Brandon Scott.”

She continued, “I can’t believe I have to say this, Brandon Scott was elected with 70% of the vote in 2020, in a city that is 61% black so by right-wing logic, a diversity hire would have been a white man. Which of course is what they want, only the white Christian men may have this things.”

Reid added, “At this point, it’s evident what they mean by DEI, right? It means black people. It’s the reason the right complained about Critical Race Theory. It’s not fashionable to be openly racist anymore in America unlike what they call the good old days. So referring to a black mayor as a DEI mayor get it is point across. So just say what you mean. You can’t stand black people. We get it. You’ve been heard.”

