Dem Rep. Goldman: Republicans Want to Control Women — Election Is a ‘Battle for Freedom’

Representative Dan Goldman (D-NY) said Monday on MSNBC’s “The Last Word” that he believed Republicans want to control women, making the November election a “battle for freedom.”

Goldman said, “Americans and women want the right to control their own bodies. When you look at what the state legislators and governors are doing in states like Florida, where they are trying to force women who do not want to have babies or risk health issues by having babies to have them and then you see the Alabama Supreme Court telling women, who want to have babies through IVF, that they cannot have babies. The only logical explanation is that they want to control women. This is a battle for freedom. As a man, it is a battle that is on the line for me too but not because I have four daughters but because the help of my wife it may be at risk if abortion care or miscarriage care is not available. And family planning is on the line.”

He added, “They will not stop here with the freedom to reproductive health. They will continue. They will go after contraception, they will go after LGBTQ rights and marriage. They will not stop until the conservative, Evangelical, hard right view of the world overtakes this entire country. I am glad that we will have an opportunity for Florida voters to make their opinion known. The courts will not save us, they will not save us against Donald Trump or save us against the Supreme Court. We are going to have to get out to vote, every single person in this country has to make his or her voice heard so that we, the American people decide what our freedoms are.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN