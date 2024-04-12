Manchin: Biden Has Been Pushed to ‘Too Far Left’ Positions He Doesn’t Believe by His Staff

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Katy Tur Reports,” Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) stated that President Joe Biden’s “staff has taken him too far left. I don’t believe that’s where he needs to be. I don’t believe that’s where he is internally, never has been, and I’d love to see him come back to that.”

Manchin said that he can’t endorse 2024 Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump, adding, “On the other hand, they’ve asked me about my friend Joe Biden, who I’ve known for a long time. And I want Joe Biden to be the Joe Biden I’ve known forever, okay. Always working a deal, always wanting to bring people together, which is how he campaigned in 2020. I think his staff has taken him too far left. I don’t believe that’s where he needs to be. I don’t believe that’s where he is internally, never has been, and I’d love to see him come back to that. So, I am still working hard, trying to see if I can help a little bit there.”

Later in the interview, Manchin stated that he’s “never sat on the sidelines. So, we’ll have to just wait and see how it goes.”

