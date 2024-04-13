Maher: Abortion ‘Kind of Is’ Murder, ‘I’m Just Okay With That’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher said that it’s wrong to argue that pro-life people are sexist, and pro-lifers believe abortion is “murder, and it kind of is. I’m just okay with that. I am. There [are] 8 billion people in the world, I’m sorry, we won’t miss you. That’s my position on that.”

Provost of King’s College, Cambridge and Financial Times columnist Gillian Tett said that it’s odd that abortion is such a big political issue when there are other issues.

Maher responded, “Well, not if you believe it’s murder. That’s why I don’t understand the 15-week thing or the — Trump’s plan is let’s leave it to the states. You mean so killing babies is okay in some states? I can respect the absolutist position. I really can. I scold the left on when they say, oh, you know what, they just hate women, people who aren’t pro-life — pro-choice, they just –. They don’t hate women. They just made that up. They think it’s murder, and it kind of is. I’m just okay with that. I am. There [are] 8 billion people in the world, I’m sorry, we won’t miss you. That’s my position on that.”

New York Post columnist Piers Morgan — who said he’s pro-choice — and Tett pushed back that this is a “quite harsh” position.

