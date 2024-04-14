Speaker Johnson: ‘President Trump Is 100% with Me’

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) said on this week’s broadcast of “Sunday Morning Futures” that former President Donald Trump was “100%” with him.

Host Maria Bartiromo asked, “The former president, President Trump has talked about the possibility of turning aid for Ukraine into a loan. Is that what you’re considering?”

Johnson said, “Yes. You know, I had a great visit with him on Friday, and he and I are 100% united on these big agenda items.”

Bartiromo said, “Marjorie Taylor Greene has threatened to come up with the motion to vacate because she’s upset that the Republicans have yet to secure the border.”

She asked, “Did you speak with President Trump privately about what Marjorie Taylor Greene is doing ?”

Johnson said, “I spent hours with the president on Friday. He and I talk frequently, many times, usually, in a week. We have a long relationship. He’s 100 percent with me. And he said, ‘We’ll get this job done.’ That’s a distraction. What Marjorie is done with a motion to vacate is not helpful for our party, for our mission to save the country. Because if we don’t grow the House majority, keep the House majority, win the Senate, and win back the White House for President Trump, we are going to lose the Republic.”

