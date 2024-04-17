Pelosi: Trump Is ‘Palsy-Walsy’ with Putin

Representative Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports” that former President Donald Trump was “palsy-walsy” with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Pelosi said, “What’s at stake is our democracy. I want to thank you for the attention that you have paid to Ukraine. It is all the things that are going, whether in a Manhattan courtroom or in Gaza and the rest, so important there. The attention to Ukraine has been diminished in my view in the press and our country. Nothing less is at stake than our democracy.”

She added, “It’s a tragedy that it has taken this long. I’m so glad, I won’t say glad, at long last, it has happened. The Ukrainians have been remarkable. The countries surrounding it have been taking in refugees, supplying humanitarian assistance and the rest. Those were members of NATO. They know they could be threatened should Putin prevail. Those who are not members of NATO are scared. They made it clear to us that they have propaganda in their own country coming from Russia as well.”

Mitchell said, “I was saying to Chuck Todd a few moments ago that one of the things Donald Trump just said on Friday, I believe, was that no money should go for Ukraine until Europe does something. Europe did $54 billion when this legislation was sitting in the Senate and in the House. Europe did $54 billion. They don’t have the weapons, the air defenses and the ammunition that Zelensky and Ukraine need.”

Pelosi said, “That’s indicative of how irresponsible he has been on this because he is palsy-walsy with Putin for some reason. For him to say that shows his lack of knowledge, his lack of values and quite frankly, his lack of commitment to democracy.”

