Noem: Democrats Are Fighting by ‘Using the Judicial System and Activist Judges’

Governor Kristi Noem (R-SD) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that Democrats were fighting against former President Donald Trump using the legal system.

Host Dana Bash said, “Want to start with with the opening arguments, which are expected to begin tomorrow. The defense and prosecution went back-and-forth all week weeding out jurors. Now this is in the hands of the justice system. Should Donald Trump except whatever verdict the jury renders in this case?”

Noem said, “Well, my hope is that all Americans can trust or judicial system, and that’s really what this case we’ll prove out. I think it’s a little ridiculous that they’ve waited years to bring these types of charges against while Trump. They wanted to make these kinds of charges against him. They should have done it two years ago when this happened to do it conveniently during a presidential election when he’s campaigning to return to the White House, I think proves that this is all politically motivated.”

He added, “It’s the way that Democrats are fighting these days is using the judicial system and activist judges to do so. My hope is that the people and the jury will do what is right and hear the evidence and see clearly that this is an unprecedented trial, but it’s unprecedented in how ridiculous it is.”

