Whoopi Goldberg to Trump: I’m Not Going Anywhere ‘You Little Snowflake’

Whoopi Goldberg told her co-hosts Monday on ABC’s “The View” that former President Donald Trump was a “little snowflake” for responding to a meme posted to his Truth Social account featuring an image of Goldberg and the words, “I’m moving to Canada for sure this time.”

Trump wrote, “Canada doesn’t want you Whoopi, NOBODY DOES!!!”

Goldberg said, “You know what I’m a little agitated about? That man had something to say to me.”

She continued, “He saw a meme, you-know-who saw a meme that said I was leaving the country. People always see these crazy memes that I’m going to leave the country if he gets in there. Somebody else thought I was leaving, was sending suggestions for people to take my place. Look, I’m not going anywhere. OK? And it’s not for the reason, you little snowflake, it’s not for the reason you think. He said nobody wanted me. Honey.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “We want you, Whoopi.”

Goldberg said, “Well, you know what? It wouldn’t matter if no one here wanted me.”

An audience member shouted, “We love you, Whoopi.”

Goldberg said, “Thank you, but I know where I’m gonna be ’cause I got a contract. So, I’m going to be here where I’m wanted for the next couple years.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN