‘I Think Both Candidates Are Trash’: Charlamagne tha God Refuses to Endorse Biden

SiriusXM’s “The Breakfast Club” host Charlamagne tha God said Wednesday on ABC’s “The View” that he will not endorse President Joe Biden because “both candidates are trash.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “You have a massive platform reaching millions of listeners and you and i have talked about it before, you endorsed Joe Biden back in 2020, but this time around you say you’re not going to endorse anybody. Charlamagne, now is not the time, in my opinion, to sit this one out.”

Charlamagne said, “I didn’t say that. I never said I was sitting it out.”

Hostin asked, “So what are you going to do?”

Charlamagne said, “I’m definitely voting in November but I want to focus on issues not individuals.”

Hostin said, “Why not endorse Biden?”

Charlamagne said, “If I’m sitting here telling my listeners that you have somebody out there who is a threat to democracy, you have somebody who out who said they want to suspend the Constitution to overthrow the results of an election. You saw this person try to lead an attempted coup of this country, and I’m telling people that this guy’s a threat to democracy. Have you ever read Protect 25? There’s only two candidates out there so if I’m saying that about this individual, the choice is clear, right?”

He continued, “I’ve seen y’all do this on The View before. I saw y’all do this to Killer Mike when he was on The View, and Killer Mike literally sat here and said, ‘Hey, I supported Keisha Lance Bottoms, I supported Ralph Warnock, I supported Jon Ossoff… that’s your opportunity to say, clearly he’s talking about President Biden. why do y’all need us to say this if we don’t feel comfortable saying it?”

Goldberg said, “It’s not that we need you to say it, but I think other folks need to hear.”

Charlamagne said, “The reality is I think both candidates are trash, but I am going to vote in November and going to vote my best interest and I’m going to vote for who I think can preserve democracy, so if I think both candidates are trash and I don’t feel like endorsing one, would you rather me endorse an individual or endorse the fact that, hey, we need to go out and defend democracy.”

