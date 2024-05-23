Dem Sen. Murphy: We Only Had Talks for Border Bill Because GOP Pushed for It

On Thursday’s “CNN News Central,” Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) acknowledged that “the entire reason” that there was a negotiation for a border bill in the Senate to begin with was because of “the request of Republicans. Republicans said, we want to pass bipartisan border security legislation.” He also argued that Democrats “think border security’s important.”

Murphy said, “Remember, the entire reason that we entered into this bipartisan negotiation was at the request of Republicans. Republicans said, we want to pass bipartisan border security legislation. They appointed a negotiator, Sen. McConnell (R-KY), the leader of the Republicans, was in the room, and we negotiated for four months. We delivered on every single priority that Republicans asked for, the leadership of the Republican Senate Caucus signed off on the final product, and then Donald Trump said, stop, don’t pass any border security legislation, because I want the border to be a mess for this election, and Republicans turned on a dime. Now, we think border security’s important. The people we represent think border security’s important. And so, we don’t want to just abandon this bipartisan bill that we worked so hard on after one failed attempt.”

