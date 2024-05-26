Cruz: Biden Does Not Think African-Americans, Hispanics, Women, Young People Can Think for Themselves

During Saturday’s broadcast of FNC’s “Life, Liberty & Levin,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) reminded viewers about the Democratic Party’s legacy of racism and President Joe Biden’s connections to that legacy.

According to the Texas Republican, Biden and Democrats did not believe minorities could think for themselves.

“The Democratic Party’s history on race is terrible, and Joe Biden is right in the middle of it,” he said. “It was Democrats who founded the Ku Klux Klan. It was Democrats wrote the Jim Crow laws. The Democratic Party was built on racism. By the way, as a Republican, the first Republican president was Abraham Lincoln. Our party was literally founded to defeat slavery, we succeeded in it, and Democrats have engaged in naked race-baiting. They try to divide us on race. They try to scare the African-American community with unfounded lies.”

He added, “Now, mind you, at the same time, Joe Biden is doing everything he can to trap young African-American kids and Hispanic kids in failing schools because Joe Biden opposes school choice,” Cruz continues. “He is bought for and paid for by the teachers unions. And you know what? The lie that media says is, well, yes, OK, Democrats were racists for a hundred years, but magically they transformed. Well, as you and I know, Robert Byrd, the senator, was Senate Majority Leader, a Democrat was exalted cyclops in the Ku Klux Klan, and Joe Biden gave a eulogy for him.”

“Now I’ve got to see if you are giving eulogies for Klansmen, you are not exactly on the moral high ground when it comes to race, but remember, Biden on race is just going to hypocritically abuse — remember when he said running against Trump, he said if you’re not voting for Biden, you ain’t black. He does not think African-Americans or, for that matter, Hispanics or women or young people, anyone can think for themselves. He wants everyone instead to just be captive to the power of the Democrat Party.

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor