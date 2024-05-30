Jasmine Crockett: I’m Selling Anti-MTG Merch to ‘Save Our Democracy’

Representative Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) said Thursday on ABC’s “The View” that she was selling merchandise that highlighted when she claimed Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has a “bleached blonde, bad-built, butch body” to save democracy.

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said, “You have fundraised off merchandise around this, and you have gotten pushback from people saying, you know, are we just lowering the institution if we’re both kind of playing into this? How do you respond to that?”

Crockett said, “Kind of like the audience just did. Listen, here’s the deal, there are people such as Trump that want to peddle Bibles, peddle gym shoes, peddle whatever it is. Anything he can sell, he will sell it. He’s not doing it for his party, he’s doing it for self. So what she meant for evil in my opinion God meant for good aqnd so that’s what I was going to do in that moment.”

She continued, “When I set out to do the trademark that is not personally done, it’s done under the campaign. It was because there was a demand. I’m a business major, who also was a lawyer. So the two things came together.”

Crockett added, “So this is about making sure that we can raise the monies. It’s so that I can help save our democracy. My money goes to frontliners, people that are in fights to make sure that we can take the House.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN