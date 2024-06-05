Biden Co-Chair: Biden’s Sharp, Trump ‘Also Has Frequent Missteps’ 

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” Biden Campaign Co-Chair Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) criticized The Wall Street Journal’s report on President Joe Biden’s mental sharpness because it didn’t use statements from those who can “give affirmation that he is sharp, he is engaged, and he is commanding.” Coons also said that he is “struck at how little coverage there is of the yawning gap between President Biden and former President Trump, who also has frequent missteps where he misidentifies who he’s talking to or what he’s talking about or says things that are fundamentally untrue.”

Coons said, “[T]he story that you’re talking about [in] The Wall Street Journal was written by reporters I know and respect and published in a paper that I read and respect. But, look, even the most talented among us occasionally swing and strike out. Bryce Harper even strikes out now and again. And I think they got this wrong, because they didn’t use quotes from those of us who serve with President Biden, who know him, who have had the opportunity, up close and in personal — in meetings in the White House or at events publicly or privately, to give affirmation that he is sharp, he is engaged, and he is commanding.”

He added that polling showing that people are more confident in Trump’s mental sharpness than Biden’s “reflects the fact that there’s been a lot of coverage of minor slips, of small ways in which President Biden reflects the fact that all of us who have demanding lives in public service sometimes misspeak. I am struck at how little coverage there is of the yawning gap between President Biden and former President Trump, who also has frequent missteps where he misidentifies who he’s talking to or what he’s talking about or says things that are fundamentally untrue. The bigger gap, to me, is in their character, in their values, in what they say about American veterans, about the choices they lay out for how they would govern if elected, and about how they’ve demonstrated respect for the rule of law and an understanding of the importance of the very democracy that the veterans of D-Day fought for.”

