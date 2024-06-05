Dem Rep. Goldman on Dem Sen. Calling for Release of Biden Hur Audio: ‘Only Reason’ for Audio Is to Help Trump

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “OutFront,” Rep. Daniel Goldman (D-NY) reacted to Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) calling for the release of the audio of President Joe Biden’s interview in Special Counsel Robert Hur’s investigation by stating that there isn’t a legal basis to release it and “The only reason for the audio is for political, partisan purposes to help Donald Trump.”

Host Erin Burnett said, “[Y]our Democratic colleague in the Senate, Mark Warner, just told the Associated Press, I quote him, ‘You’ve got to release the audio.'”

Goldman responded, “No. There’s no legal basis to release the audio. The Department of Justice is absolutely correct. Now, remember, Erin, Joe Biden voluntarily sat for five hours of an interview. That is in direct contrast to Donald Trump, who refused to sit for an interview with Special Counsel Mueller, and then he submitted written answers to questions, and was known — was asserted to be false and obstructed justice because he lied in his written answers. So, when the attorney general says, we want to encourage people to voluntarily cooperate, if Congress is going to get ahold of these videotapes so that Donald Trump can use them as part of his campaign, because that’s really the only reason they want it, because they cannot establish a legitimate basis for it, then no one will go in.”

He added, “The only reason for the audio is for political, partisan purposes to help Donald Trump.”

