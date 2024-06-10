Pelosi: ‘Republicans Have Always Tried to Wrap Themselves in the Flag While They Denigrate It’

In the wake of newly released video of Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) acknowledging she should have asked for a National Guard presence at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, the former House Speaker declared Monday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that former “Republicans have always tried to wrap themselves in the flag while they denigrate it.”

Host Nicolle Wallace said, “If this campaign is waged around big things like the flag, which Trump supporters denigrated on the day of the insurrection when they held it upside down, an upside down flag, also on the property, the Virginia property of Supreme Court Justice Alito, also according to journalist Vaughn Hillyard it is showing up all around the country, leading to this movement of denigrating the flag, showing it in a sign of distress as a political statement, describing veterans as losers and suckers, something General Kelly had to come out and confirm on the record and say it was definitely true. I mean, if the campaign is waged around the flag, around whether men and women who die serving the country are losers and suckers or not, what do you think that campaign looks and feels like for the American people?”

Pelosi said, “Well, let me just say that Republicans have always tried to wrap themselves in the flag while they denigrate it. I come from Baltimore, Maryland originally, where the National Anthem was written. In the National Anthem my favorite line is ‘Proof through the night that our flag was still there.’ We have the proof through the night of this activity that they’re putting on that our flag is still there, with liberty and justice for all. But we have to run the campaign around the kitchen table issues, about jobs and access to health care and education and what it means for America’s working families. That is how they make their decisions.”

