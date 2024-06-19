Sharpton: Trump’s Claims He Has Helped Black Community Is ‘Absurdity’

MSNBC host Al Sharpton said Wednesday on “Morning Joe” that claims former President Donald Trump helped build economic security for the black community was “absurdity.”

Sharpton said, “You must remember that after they stopped Reconstruction and went into this era that ended up with Plessy v. Ferguson, 1896, there was no legal change till 1954 with Brown v. Board of Education. You’re talking about a span of almost a century. We’re the only race that, by law, couldn’t do certain things. We had biases against others that came to the country, but we were named by law not to have equal rights. And we’re talking about my parents, my grandparents. So you’re right. You can’t erase that in a generation, because by law we couldn’t do certain things.”

He added, “The absurdity of Donald Trump acting like he did something. As you know, Joe, I knew Donald Trump for 35 years, fought with him, went to meet with him, tried to get him to do things. I’ve never seen a black employee in Donald Trump’s office. Not one. I used to say going up Trump Towers was like going up the Rocky Mountains — the higher you got, the whiter it got. You didn’t see one black employee at his trial. So, he did what for blacks? He didn’t do it as a private citizen, and as Steve Rattner’s charts show, he didn’t do it as the president.”

