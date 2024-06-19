Slotkin: Gaza Pier ‘More Complicated Than We Would Have Liked’, People Don’t Get ‘How Complicated This Is’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) responded to a question on whether the Gaza aid pier constructed by the Biden administration has failed due to numerous setbacks combined with the small amount of aid that has come in by stating that “I don’t think people understand just how complicated this is.” And “it’s just more complicated than we would have liked.”

Host Wolf Blitzer asked, “I want to get, first, to this story we’ve just been reporting, this U.S. pier off the coast of Gaza has suffered setback after setback and has only delivered a tiny fraction of aid to the Palestinians. Is it time to call this a failed mission?”

Slotkin responded, “I don’t think people understand just how complicated this is. It sounds simple when you say it, but obviously, you heard that it’s just more complicated than we would have liked. I don’t know if it’s — if we’re ready to give it up. I’m going to leave that to the military. But we need more humanitarian aid to be getting into Gaza, and the pier was already a stopgap measure to try and get additional aid in since overland routes weren’t being used the way that I would like them to be used. So, we’ve got to figure out a way to get that aid in. The pier — if it’s not the pier, we just — we need more overland to get things into Gaza.”

