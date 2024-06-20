‘This Is the Entire Election’: CNN’s Van Jones Says ‘Game Over’ if Biden Messes Up at Debate

CNN commentator Van Jones said Thursday on CNN’s “Newsroom” that next week’s debate between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump is “the entire election.”

Jones said, “Biden’s got two things working against him. One is the momentum is not there with them, but also he’s got a full-time job. All Trump’s got to do is set up in court, not fall asleep, and then go out there and say mean stuff about about Biden. When you have a full-time job as demanding as a presidency.”

Host Jim Acosta said, “How big of a moment is this for the president? I talked to folks in the Biden world, the Democratic Party, and they say this is a hugely important moment for the president.”

Jones said, “This is the entire election as far as I’m concerned. The entire world will be watching. If you are a carbon-based life form, you’re going to be watching. If you’ve got a functioning brain stem, you’re going to be watching. Because if Biden goes out there and messes up, it’s game over. If he walks out there and a week later he’s lower in the polls, it’s panic in the party. But if he goes in there and he can handle himself against Donald Trump — a runaway train, a locomotive, a raging bull — then this guy deserves another shot to be president because that is tough.”

Jones added, “This is the whole presidency in a bottle, in a week.”

