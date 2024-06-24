GOP Rep. Jackson: Biden Team ‘Probably Experimenting’ with Dosing at Camp David to Treat President’s Cognition

During an appearance on this week’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” Rep. Ronnie Jackson (R-TX), a former White House physician, speculated that President Joe Biden’s absence from the public scene the week before the debate was not solely for debate prep, as his campaign has suggested.

According to the Texas Republican, it was possible the president’s medical staff was trying to determine the right mix of performance-enhancing drugs for the presidential debate later this week.

“So you’re going to send another letter,” host Maria Bartiromo said. “You have sent several letters already to the White House. You’re readying to send another letter to the White House tomorrow. Tell us what you’re doing.

“Yes, Maria, I don’t need to tell you, I need to tell your viewers or anybody else in this country right now that we have a serious problem here,” Jackson replied. “Everyone knows it now. You don’t have to be a physician. You certainly don’t have to be a physician to the president to see what’s going on right now. So I have sent five letters previously asking for President Biden to submit to a cognitive test, very similar to the one that President Trump got while he was president, and all five of those letters have gone completely ignored. So, tomorrow, I’m sending a letter to President Biden, to his physician, Dr. O’Connor, and I’m cc’ing his entire Cabinet. And it’s embarrassing that I have to do this and it’s really embarrassing as a former White House physician to have to do something like this, but we don’t have any choice, based on what’s going on.”

“But I’m going to be demanding on behalf of many millions of concerned Americans right now that he submit to a drug test before and after this debate, specifically looking for performance-enhancing drugs, because we see — we have seen recently in his State of the Union address that there was a Joe Biden that came out that was not similar at all to what we see on a day-to-day basis for the last 3.5 years,” he continued. “And there’s just really no way to explain that, other than he was on something, that they’d given him medications. I feel like this is probably what’s going on over this week at Camp David. He’s going to be at Camp David for a full week before the debate. Part of that is probably experimenting with just getting the doses just right, because they have to treat his cognition.”

Jackson added, “They have to give him something to help him think straighter. They have to give him something to wake him up to — for his alertness. And then he’s been agitated. We see that all the time. And that’s a common — that’s a common symptom or sign of this cognitive disorder that he seems to be suffering from. And so they’re probably going to give him something to take the edge off that as well. They didn’t get it right just last time at the State of the Union. He came out. He was obviously much more alert, but he was a yelling, angry old man. And he still didn’t make a lot of sense. So I think they have got an uphill battle here, but I think that they’re going to have to do something to try to wake him up and make him perform a little better during the debate. And I don’t think that that’s what the American people want out of their president. I think they want somebody that can do this on their own. They have to make incredible decisions. They have to multitask every day. We don’t want somebody who has to be medicated to perform and potentially get the job done. So I think it’s important that they prove to us that he’s not doing performance-enhancing drugs of any type.”

