MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace: ‘Biden’s Circle’ Have Conversations About Him Dropping Out

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace said Thursday following the presidential debate that President Joe Biden’s inner circle is discussing if he should be in the presidential race.

Wallace said, “I was on the phones for some of it after that became clear, and there is a conversation happening inside Biden’s circle, and certainly a much more frank conversation happening inside the Democratic coalition, and I think there will be stories of a lot of concern about the performance tonight.”

Host Rachel Maddow said, “When you say conversations are happening, what do you mean?”

Wallace said, “I think conversations range from whether he should be in this race tomorrow morning to what was wrong with him. He has a cold that came out, Kelly O’Donnell reported that a few minutes in.”

She added, “So those things, the reason why reporters were reporting on the cold is what you articulated. The voice was very, very soft. It wasn’t the Joe Biden performance at the State of the Union. It wasn’t seizing a moment to get on the offensive on immigration. It wasn’t Joe Biden on the offensive on January 6. It wasn’t Joe Biden on the offensive on abortion. His two shining issues.”

