Lindsey Graham: If Trump Wins Mayorkas, Biden Likely Will Be Prosecuted

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that President Joe Biden and Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas could be criminally prosecuted if former President Donald Trump wins in November.

Graham said, “The Democrats keep calling President Trump a felon. Well, be careful what you wish for. I expect they will be investigations of Biden’s criminality at the border. If I am Mayorkas I should be worried that somebody’s going to come after you because you’ve abused the parole statute. The Hunter Biden laptop, all 51 of the people who signed a letter saying the laptop was fake and Russian disinformation, I hope somebody looks at you because that’s election interference. So this country will have a resetting here and using the bind standard of glorifying political prosecutions Pandora’s Box has been opened. What are the steps down or not accountabilities coming to him.”

Dana Bash said, “I want to get to a couple of important issues, sir, but you just warned of retribution.”

Graham said, “Yeah I warned that the Pandora’s Box open by the Democrats is going to be applied here. There should be an investigation of Mayorkas and Biden for abusing the parole statute that led to the murder of Laken Riley. They let the accused killer out because of lack of capacity, they paroled him a legally. I think their criminality of the Biden border policies should be looked at. We should look at how people lie about the Hunter Biden the laptop being vague when it was real. Yeah, I expect people to look at that. You had a January 6 Committee looking at what happened on January 6. I hope there’ll be a committee looking at border policy policies that have led to the rape and murder of lots of Americans, people from 18 to 30 dying by Fentanyl pausing, coming to a broken border? Yeah, I hope that does happen.”

