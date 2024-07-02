Dean: Election Is ‘Matter of Restoring Democracy’ — ‘We No Longer Have a Functioning Court’

Former Democratic National Committee chairman Howard Dean said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “The Beat” that the Supreme Court ruling in Donald Trump’s presidential immunity case meant “we no longer live in a democracy because we no longer have a functioning court system.”

Dean said, “The court system is a critical part of the three-legged school of democracy. This court has lost its legitimacy. So we no longer have a court system that’s, in my view, a legitimate court system. They were appointed with lots and lots of money from The Federalist Society. Two of them are clearly corrupt and taking money from people who sometimes are involved in matters that come before them. The remaining justices on the Republican side are partisan Republicans that have previously been involved as Justice Roberts was in stealing an election in Florida.”

He continued, “So we have no court system now as of that decision that is reliable and we don’t have a democracy that’s reliable. This is no longer a matter of saving democracy, this is a matter of restoring democracy. The court has to be completely revised. It may take a constitutional amendment but it can be done without a constitutional amendment. We no longer live in a democracy because we no longer have a functioning court system.”

Dean added, “Can we reassess, can we support our democracy as they did in Poland where they got their democracy back at the ballot box? The window for that is rapidly closing.”

