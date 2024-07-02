Julian Castro: Biden Should ‘Absolutely’ Drop Out of the Presidential Race

Former Obama administration Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Chris Jansing Reports” that President Joe Biden should drop out of the presidential race.

Castro said, “I should begin by saying that I campaigned against Joe Biden. I served with him in the Obama administration, the Obama/Biden administration. I watched him the last three and a half years, he’s done an excellent job as president. It is also true that he is not the campaigner that he was in 2020 and the debate was just one more indicator of this. This has been coming for a long time. For some time now, voters in polls and focus groups have been saying the same thing. We think that there is a candidate stronger than Joe Biden in 2024 for Democrats to run and to beat Donald Trump. That, I think, is only intensified so far, early polling after the debate has shown this.”

He continued, “I actually don’t see a path now for President Biden to stay in this race in the long-term when you have now a member of Congress, probably more, coming out against him, you have The New York Times editorial board, and sure that’s elite circles and so forth, but in a lot of ways this is also what has propped up Joe Biden, even as everyday regular voters in poll after poll and focus groups have said, we think that the party should go in a different direction.”

When asked if Biden should drop out, Castro said, “Yeah, absolutely.”

He added, “I believe there are stronger options out there for Democrats. We have a stable of folks that I think could do a better job, including Vice President Harris who today in a poll was within two points of Donald Trump where as President Biden was six points behind Donald Trump.”

He concluded, “I believe that another Democrat would have a better shot at beating Trump.”

