Dem Rep. Goldman on 25th Amendment Calls: Don’t ‘Just Focus on Joe Biden’ ‘Focus on the People Around Him’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” Rep. Daniel Goldman (D-NY) responded to Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) calling for the 25th Amendment to be invoked and saying President Joe Biden is being used by people around him by stating that Biden has had little turnover, while most of 2024 Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump’s Cabinet refuses to support him, “So, let’s not just focus on Joe Biden here. Let’s focus on the people around him, the administration, the policies, and most importantly, the appreciation and protection for the rule of law and our democracy that Donald Trump, every single day, has vowed to take down.”

After stating that Biden has been “vibrant” and smart for the last three-and-a-half years, Goldman said, “I’m sure Chip has said more or less the same thing for the last three-and-a-half years. The reality is that Joe Biden has surrounded himself with an incredibly capable team with almost no turnover. On the flip side, 40 of 44 Cabinet members and senior officials in Donald Trump’s administration refuse to endorse him. 91%, including the vice president, do not think that he is fit for office. So, let’s not just focus on Joe Biden here. Let’s focus on the people around him, the administration, the policies, and most importantly, the appreciation and protection for the rule of law and our democracy that Donald Trump, every single day, has vowed to take down.”

Goldman further predicted that Biden will show people that the debate was an anomaly.

